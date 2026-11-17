MS Dhoni’s Old Video Goes Viral As His Farewell Wish Remains Unfulfilled |

An old video of former India captain MS Dhoni from 2022 has resurfaced and is going viral after he announced his retirement from IPL. Dhoni will take up the role of team mentor having missed the last season due to injury. His final appearance for the franchise came in IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad.

That meant his wish for a farewell at his beloved Chepauk did not come to pass.

Dhoni's farewell match wish remains unfullfilled

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Recalling how his final ODI appearance at home had come in his hometown of Ranchi, Dhoni expressed hope that Chennai would be the venue for his last T20 game.

"My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The ODI version, the last home game, was at my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully, my last T20, you know, it will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said in the 2022 video.

However, that wish remained unfulfilled, as Ahmedabad turned out to be the venue for his final T20 appearance.

The resurfaced video has struck an emotional chord with cricket fans, particularly CSK supporters, who had hoped to see the legendary wicketkeeper-batter bid farewell to the game at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk.

Beyond trophies, Dhoni's greatest contribution was building a cricketing culture. Chennai rarely relied on flamboyance alone. Instead, the franchise valued stability, collective responsibility and the ability to perform when it mattered most.

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