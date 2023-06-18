WATCH: Car Engulfed in Flames During Race As Driver Escapes From Intense Blaze

A dramatic incident unfolded during the Darwin Triple Crown as Supercars driver Cam Waters was compelled to hastily abandon his vehicle when it suddenly burst into flames. The harrowing episode occurred a mere five laps into the race, with the fire originating at the front-left wheel of the 28-year-old driver's car. In a matter of moments, the flames rapidly spread across the front and side of the vehicle, eventually completely engulfing it.

Fortunately, Waters managed to skillfully guide the car to the side of the track before making his escape. The quick thinking and decisive actions of the driver ensured his safety amidst the perilous situation. Spectators and fellow racers watched in shock as the inferno consumed the car, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Supercars issue statement

Following the conclusion of the 35-lap sprint race, Supercars released a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming that an investigation into the cause of the fire was already underway. The authorities are determined to ascertain the root cause of this alarming incident, prioritising the safety of the drivers, and implement necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

It read: "Most importantly, Cam Waters safely walked away from the incident unharmed.

"Following an initial inspection, led by Supercars, Tickford and Herrod Performance Engines, the fire appears to have been caused by a fuel fitting coming loose and is not related to previous fires experienced in the 2023 championship.