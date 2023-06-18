WATCH: German GP Gets Red Flagged After Near Fatal Crash, Bike Splits In Two

During the Friday afternoon session of the German GP, MotoGP fans were left stunned by a dramatic crash involving Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco. With only three minutes remaining in the practice, the session abruptly came to a halt. Marquez, aged 30, was preparing for a right-hand turn when he lost balance and skidded onto the tarmac. Unfortunately, he collided with Zarco, aged 32, who was just ahead of him on the track. The impact was so forceful that Zarco's bike astonishingly split into two pieces.

Riders escape unscathed

Despite the intensity of the crash, Marquez quickly got back on his feet and rushed towards the track to retrieve his second bike. However, the session was immediately red-flagged, signaling the end of the practice. Zarco, on the other hand, took a bit more time to recover and regain his footing. After the marshals arrived to assess his condition, he managed to stand up and walk off the circuit, thankfully avoiding any serious injuries.

Marquez, the eight-time German Grand Prix champion, expressed his gratitude for avoiding any injuries following a crash during the rain-affected second practice session. The inclement weather conditions persisted throughout both practice sessions, leading to disruptions and multiple incidents on the track.

Crash could have been avoided

Marquez said Zarco should have done more to avoid the crash. "I'm a guy that if I make a mistake, I say 'this was my mistake'," said the Spaniard.

"If one of us could have avoided this situation, it's Johann, not me," Marquez told reporters, explaining "he should have looked behind".

"We were both very lucky to get out of it without any problems."

Zarco hit back, insisting he was "very careful" during the incident.

"It was the kind of accident that happens in racing," he said.

"I like Marc and he's a champion here, but he is losing a bit of control when he speaks, which is a little bit sad.

"He should think twice before he speaks and says that it is my fault.

"I'm a nice guy and he cannot put the fault on me because I'm a nice guy."