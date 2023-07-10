Watch: Brad Pitt Shooting For His New F1 Movie At Silverstone In UK

Brad Pitt towards his task at hand. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Hollywood big-ticket star Brad Pitt sang the national anthem with the Formula One drivers on the starting grid before the British Grand Prix as he filmed sequences for his planned film on the sport, saying, "I'm having the time of my life." Joe Kosinski, who also directing "Top Gun: Maverick," is doing the same for the presently untitled movie.

For his upcoming F1 film, which is being co-produced by seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt has been at Silverstone this week. Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris, who play the fictional team's drivers Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, joined F1's 20 drivers on Sunday for the national song, which is a tradition before every race.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pitt gave a sneak peak on the plot of the film, stating:

"So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They're a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue."

Brad Pitt offers insights on what the viewers can expect from the movie:

The 59-year-old underlined that moviegoers should see cars mounted all around the car and that the speeds would be breakneck throughout.

"I want to say, for all the armchair experts out there. You've got to give us a little breathing room if you see any spinouts, or something that looks like a stall -- it's by design! Tell you what's amazing about it. You'll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this. it's really amazing."

Pitt has given several Hollywood hits over the years, including Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Ocean's Thirteen, World War Z, Bullet Train, and more.