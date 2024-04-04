Watch: Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Fanboy Moment With Harsha Bhogle After His Maiden IPL Fifty In DC vs KKR Clash

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harsha Bhogle | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was happy to have gotten the opportunity to talk with well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle after registering his maiden IPL fifty during the clash against Delhi Capitals at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Raghusvanshi hogged the spotlight with his sensational batting performance as he scored 54 off 27 balls at an impressive strike rate of 200.00. His knock consisted of 5 fours and 3 sixes. The 18-year-old was one of the architects alongside Sunil Narine (85) and Andre Russell (41) behind KKR's 2nd highest IPL total of 272/7 in 20 overs.

During the mid-innings break, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was interviewed by Harsha Bhogle. However, the young batter had a fanboy with the Indian commentator as he said, "Hi, how are you, excited to speak with you."

In response, Bhogle said, "I was excited to watching you bat." The video of the same went viral on social media.

the only thing better than Raghuvanshi's batting is this interview of his with Harsha Bhogle pic.twitter.com/jotpgZOvzN — Pill (@jaiswalnut) April 3, 2024

Angkrish Raghuvanshi made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but didn't get the bat as the KKR won the match by seven wickets with 3.5 overs to spare.

Raghuvanshi finally made his arrival in IPL with his maiden fifty in the cash-rich T20 league and his name began to buzz across social media when he began to unleash his firepower at the top alongside Sunil Narine, with whom he shared 104-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

'Raghuvanshi was fearless right from ball one.': Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his brilliant performance in his 2nd IPL match against Delhi Capitals.

Iyer said that Raghuvanshi has phenomenal work ethic, while hailing him as a 'smart batter' who has the ability to read the situation and play accordingly.

"He (Raghuvanshi) was fearless right from ball one. When I see him at training, his work ethic is phenomenal. He’s top notch in terms of analysing the situation." Iyer said at the post-match presentation

"He’s a smart batter when it comes to reading the situation and the way he played today, the shots were pleasing to the eye.” he added.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai in December last year. In T20 career, the 18-year-old has scored 192 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.42 in 9 matches.