VIDEO: Andre Russell Commends Ishant Sharma After His Stumps Rattled By Blistering Yorker During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Andre Russell applauds Ishant Sharma's Yorker

Delhi Capitals' pacer Ishant Sharma pulled off a sensational yorker to rattle the defence of Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Andre Russell during the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at DR YS Rajashekara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

The incident took place in the final over of the KKR's batting when Russell was floored after his stumps rattled by a searing yorker off Ishant Sharma. After he got up, Russell was in awe of Ishant's bowling as he applauded him by clapping with his bat.

Andre Russell was unleashing his firepower as he played a brilliant knock of 41 off 18 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 215.79 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post a solid total of 272/7 in 20 overs.

YORKED! 🎯



Ishant Sharma with a beaut of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous Russell!



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders was just 14 runs away from breaking SunRisers Hyderabad's all-time record for the highest total in the history of Indian Premier (IPL).

However, the KKR fell just 6 runs short of shattering the record as Ishant Sharma conceded just 8 runs in the final over of the first innings. Hadn't Andre Russell been out in the final over, the SunRisers record would've been easily broken by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi starred with the bat for KKR. Narine set the foundation for the solid total as he played a sensational knock of 85 off 39 balls while Raghuvanshi contributed with 54 off 27 balls in his second IPL match.