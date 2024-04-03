 DC vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 16: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Final Result
DC are at No. 7 at the moment, with KKR pretty high up at No. 2 on the points table. A third win for KKR would mean they draw level on points with Rajasthan Royals, who are also unbeaten.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep their winning momentum going when they face each other in Match 16 of IPL 2024 in Vizag on Wednesday.

DC got their campaign back on track and registered their first win by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game at this venue while KKR are bidding for a hat-trick of wins after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

