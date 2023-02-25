e-Paper Get App
'Want and my kids to die': Under fire Chelsea boss Graham Potter reveals vile message he has received

The former Brighton said he was targeted by an anonymous account. Chelsea has won just two of their previous 14 games and is currently sitting in 10th position.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Under-fire Chelsea boss has come under serious pressure following a miserable run of form. Addressing the press ahead of the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Potter revealed he received emails threatening him and his loved ones. The former Brighton said he was targeted by an anonymous account. Chelsea has won just two of their previous 14 games and is currently sitting in 10th position.

Worryingly for Potter, threats are now being sent directly to the former Brighton boss, who succeeded the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September.

"You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all. I understand supporters go home and they're annoyed because the team aren't winning," Potter said.

"I've had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die and want my kids to die.

"That's obviously not pleasant to receive. If you've been asked for four months if you're under pressure, because (the media) need to sell stuff - what do you expect, in the end?

"You know there's a problem when the email address it's been sent from is 'Potter bastard at Gmail dot com'."

Despite the abuse, Potter is confident ahead of Chelsea's high-octane clash against Spurs on Sunday.

"I want to succeed here. There's nonsense (being said) that I don't care. Where does that come from? Where's your evidence on that? Ask my family. People have a perception I don't care - what's that based on? How do you know?" he said.

"If you go to work and somebody's swearing abuse at you, it's not going to be pleasant.

"You can answer it two ways. I could say I don't care, but you know I'm lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we're hardwired to be socially connected."

