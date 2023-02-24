WATCH: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes hits ball at Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, sparks massive brawl

Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of Manchester United's rousing 2-1 win over Barcelona. The comeback victory at Old Trafford sent United into the Europa League round of 16 and kept manager Erik ten Hag's four-pronged trophy hunt on track. The Portuguese midfielder was also involved in a melee that sparked off after he kicked the ball at Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

horrible gesto de bruno fernandes dando un balonazo en el estomago a frenkie cuando el arbitro ya habia pitado falta pic.twitter.com/9ilKL83LNv — A Por La 33🇪🇦|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team fanboy (@Magic14Alonso) February 23, 2023

Coming to the match, United trailed 1-0 at halftime and heading out of the tournament, Antony came off the bench to turn the match around. His 73rd-minute strike completed a come-from-behind win and provided further evidence that Ten Hag's team is a rising force in Europe.

"What he brought (in the) second half was what we needed, running in behind and dribbles and his goal," Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag said.

Barcelona is leading the way in Spain, eight points ahead of Champions League holder Real Madrid and seemingly on course for the domestic title. Yet, over two games against United, the Spanish giant was shaken by the pace and pressing of Ten Hag's players. "We lacked that calm and patience and started the second half really bad," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. "Small details. We could have been more intense."

Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty had put the visitors in front on aggregate after the thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Nou Camp last week. But Fred's strike in the 47th evened the match before Antony's winner.

