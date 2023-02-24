Europa League: Victory forged in Brazil, Antony, Fred send Manchester United through after 2-0 win over Barcelona

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Manchester United produced a scintillating fight back to beat Barcelona 2-1 at Old Trafford and advance to the Europa League round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.
United started well with captain Fernandes denied by a superb Marc-Andre ter Stegen save after being picked out by Casemiro.
Then came the moment that had Old Trafford united in incredulity as referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot, a decision Fernandes could not believe. De Gea got a hand to Lewandowski's penalty, but could not claw it out
United did not create a chance of note for the remainder of the first half and were grateful for two goal-saving challenges from Casemiro to keep the score at 1-0.
United were rejuvenated following the half-time interval with the introduction of Antony in place of Wout Weghorst.
Fred equalised in the 46th minute with a fine finish to raise the decibel inisde Old Trafford
Antony then sent the fired-up Old Trafford crowd guiding home a classy finish in the 72nd to seal victory for United
The win was Man United's first over Barcelona since the Champions League semifinals of 2008 and is another major achievement for manager Erik ten Hag in his first season at the club.
United will now look to make it a week to remember when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.
Barcelona, meanwhile, are left to focus on their quest to win LaLiga after having now fallen at the first hurdles in both the Champions League and Europa League under Xavi Hernandez this season.