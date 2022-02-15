Visually impaired runner, guide's trust wins them Rio 2016 Paralympics, video goes viral

In a video clipping from Rio 2016 Paralympics, resurfacing on the internet, we can see a visually impaired Runner and her guide not only acing the run in sync but also holding significant trust over one another.

The two can be seen sportively rushing their legs in motion with the same goal, to hit the winning line at the earliest. The guide and the camaraderie athlete run to their best abilties during the race and as soon as they emege victorius, the guide slows down and hints at their success.

Since the video was posted a day ago on the internet, it has soon gathered over 60K views and several comments.

Take a look at the video ,right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST