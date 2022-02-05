Virat Kohli shares 'best wishes' for world cup summit clash to India's U-19 team

New Delhi: Senior team batter Virat Kohli on Saturday gave his 'best wishes' to India's Under 19 team.

India and England will be squaring off in the summit clash of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Taking to his Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, "Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final." Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to their Twitter handle and showed support to Boys in Blue.

"Let's get behind the #BoysInBlue as they take on England U19 today in the #U19CWC final," tweeted BCCI.

For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory.

England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out.

