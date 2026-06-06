Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODIs; Yashasvi Jaiswal Named Replacement As Rohit, Hardik Await Fitness Clearance | file pic

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been drafted in to replace an injured Virat Kohli for India’s three‑match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning June 13 in Dharamsala, while Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are set to feature subject to them getting fitness clearance.

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Kohli, who now plays for India in ODIs, was visibly struggling while anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chase in the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where he hit a match-winning 75 not out. The injury to his right hamstring has since aggravated, thus ruling him out of the series against Afghanistan.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said Kohli is expected to be fit for ODIs against England, to be played in July. "It's just less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. Don't know the timelines yet, looks like he might be fit for England ODIs. Not a definitive squad, don't have a timeline from the physio yet," he said in the press conference at the BCCI headquarters on Saturday.

Jaiswal's last ODI appearance was on December 6, 2025, against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, where he hit an unbeaten 116 runs off 121 balls, his maiden century in the 50-over format internationally.

Meanwhile, seam-bowling all-rounder Pandya is undergoing rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru since June 2 after back injury kept him out of a few games in IPL 2026

Rohit, meanwhile, will also report to the CoE in coming two-three days to get a fitness clearance after a hamstring injury forced him to miss a few matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. “We follow the usual process for injured players. We're awaiting their final fitness clearance," added Agarkar.

Following the opening ODI in Dharamshala, India and Afghanistan will play two more ODIs in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively. After this, the selectors are slated to announce India’s squad for ODIs against England at a later date.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)