Oscar-Worthy! KL Rahul's Clever On-Field Act Leaves Afghanistan Shocked In Major DRS Blunder During IND vs AFG Test Match | Video

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Team India star player KL Rahul found himself at the centre of an unusual but entertaining cricketing moment during the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, after a clever piece of on-field deception led to a costly decision by the opposition.

The incident unfolded early in India’s innings when Afghanistan believed they had found an edge off Rahul’s bat. The fielders were convinced there was a nick and looked towards their wicketkeeper and captain for confirmation. However, Rahul calmly shook his head, signalling that there was no contact with the bat.

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Taking his reaction at face value, Afghanistan chose not to opt for a DRS review. However, replays later confirmed that there had indeed been a faint edge, meaning Rahul had effectively survived due to misjudgement influenced by his own response.

The moment quickly became a talking point in the commentary box. Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was on air, was particularly impressed by Rahul’s presence of mind and composure under pressure. He jokingly suggested that Rahul deserved “an Oscar” for his convincing act, remarking that Afghanistan “believed him” and were ultimately misled into not reviewing the decision.

The episode added an unexpected twist to what was already a competitive opening day, highlighting how split-second decisions and player reactions can influence outcomes in modern cricket, especially with the Decision Review System playing a crucial role.