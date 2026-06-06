Shreyas Iyer Named Team India's New T20I Skipper In A Major Captaincy Shuffle; Suryakumar Yadav Dropped

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ushered in a new era in the shortest format by appointing Shreyas Iyer as the captain of India's T20I side for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games, replacing Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

The decision marks a significant leadership shift despite Suryakumar having guided India to ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. However, a prolonged dip in form and the selectors' desire to build a squad for the future reportedly influenced the move. Shreyas, meanwhile, has impressed both as a batter and a leader, making him the preferred choice to take charge of the team.

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Iyer's appointment comes on the back of a remarkable run in domestic and franchise cricket. The right-hander enjoyed another productive IPL campaign and further enhanced his reputation as one of the country's most astute captains. His leadership credentials, combined with his consistency with the bat, convinced the selection committee and team management that he is the ideal candidate to lead India's next phase in T20 cricket.

The upcoming white-ball tour will see India play two T20 Internationals against Ireland before travelling to England for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The assignments will provide Iyer with an immediate opportunity to stamp his authority on the side and begin shaping the team's approach ahead of future global tournaments.

While Suryakumar's tenure as captain comes to an end, his contributions to Indian cricket remain significant. The spotlight now shifts to Shreyas Iyer, who will carry the responsibility of leading one of the world's strongest T20 sides as India embarks on its tours of Ireland and England with renewed ambitions and a new captain at the forefront.