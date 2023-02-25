Virat Kohli opens up on not winning ICC trophy as skipper: 'I was considered as a failed captain'

Virat Kohli |

Former India captain Virat Kohli recently opened up on the topic of him not winning an ICC trophy when he was leading the national team.

Kohli led India in all three formats for five years during which time the team made it to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, 2020 World Test Championship final and also the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

India reached several highs during his tenure but the lack of ICC trophies will always be a blot in his captaincy. He was eventually replaced by Rohit Sharma in all three formats.

'Failed Captain'

He also admitted that critics called him a "failed captain" as he didn't win any major title.

“Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017, 2019 World Cup, I captained in World Test Championship, and T20 World Cup in 2021. After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain,” said Kohli on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Podcast.

“I never judged myself from that point of view; what we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change that always going to be a matter of pride for me.

"A tournament happens for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time and for that you need consistency for that you need more characters than just winning a tournament,” said Kohli.

Kohli's achievements as captain and player

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia for the first time in history under Kohli's captaincy.

As a player he won the 2011 ODI World Cup in India and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

“I won a World Cup as a player. I won the Champions Trophy as a player. I have been part of the team that has won five Test maces. If you look at that point of view there have been people, who have never won a World Cup,” he said when asked about the impact of the criticism.