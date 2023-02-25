'I want to be like Virat': Siraj to Bharat Arun, former Indian coach responds

The significant contribution by Virat Kohli to Indian cricket in recent years cannot be disputed. Kohli has solidified his reputation as one of the best in the world. The batsmen has enormous support from fans all over the world, not just in India. Not only that, but some of Kohli's teammates are also his biggest fans. Bharat Arun, India's former bowling coach, narrated an amazing tale of one such supporter. And the player in question was none other than Mohammed Siraj, a pacer.

Siraj in awe of Kohli

Siraj entered the Indian team having already played under the captaincy of Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bowler spoke with Arun and expressed his admiration for Kohli, the franchise captain at the time.

"Siraj was Virat's biggest fan. After the first season with RCB, he came and told me 'Sir, mujhe Virat ki tarah banna hai (Sir, I want to be like Virat)," Arun revealed on Cricbuzz Special show 'The Rise of New India'.

"I think it was the hunger in him; he had seen what Virat has achieved. So I told him 'Agar Virat ki tarah banna hai, toh phir uski tarah bohut kuch sacrific karna padega (If you want to be like Virat, then like him, you'll have to sacrifice a lot of things)," he added.

Virat leading by example

Young batters frequently express their admiration for Virat Kohli and desire to emulate him. Yet it was unusual for a bowler to say it. That, however, also demonstrates the influence Virat can have on a player—not just with his batting, but also with his attitude.

But, the former India bowling coach understood the legendary batsman had a significant impact on the pacer when Siraj informed Arun he wanted to be like Kohli.

"In bowling, you can be somebody who can be remembered. He said 'No sir, I will do whatever it takes because I want to emulate him'. So the fact that he was such a Virat fan-boy and later on, getting to play under him and alongside him had a great influence on Mohammed Siraj," he further said.