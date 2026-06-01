Virat Kohli Gifts His Batting Pads To Fans After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph; Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral |

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL 2026 title victory produced countless memorable moments, but one gesture from Virat Kohli after the match has particularly captured the hearts of cricket fans.

Soon after RCB sealed their second IPL championship at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, celebrations erupted across the venue. Players embraced teammates, posed with the trophy and celebrated with their families as the franchise ended another remarkable campaign on a high.

Amid the jubilant scenes, Kohli was seen making his way towards the dressing room alongside support staff and his wife, Anushka Sharma. As fans continued cheering his name from the stands, the RCB star decided to leave them with a special souvenir from the historic night.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Celebration Or Chaos? Police Step In As RCB Fans Flood Streets After Historic IPL Win

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen removing his batting pads before tossing them into the crowd. The delighted fans immediately scrambled to grab them, while the batting superstar acknowledged them with a smile and a wave before heading upstairs.

The post-match festivities also produced several other viral moments. Earlier, videos showed Kohli celebrating with teammates and their families on the field, while another heartwarming clip captured him and Anushka Sharma interacting affectionately with Krunal Pandya's young son during the celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With RCB lifting their second IPL trophy and fans celebrating across the country, Kohli's simple yet meaningful gesture of gifting his batting pads served as another reminder of the special bond he shares with the franchise's loyal supporters.