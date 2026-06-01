Celebration Or Chaos? Police Step In As RCB Fans Flood Streets After Historic IPL Win |

Soon after Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second IPL title, massive celebrations erupted across the country. With one of the largest fan bases in Indian cricket, thousands of supporters took to the streets, dancing to dhol beats, bursting firecrackers, and celebrating the historic victory late into the night.

However, alongside the jubilant scenes came reports of chaos, overcrowding, and alleged violations of public order in several cities.

Multiple videos now circulating on social media show large gatherings of fans blocking roads and creating disruptions during the celebrations. In one such video shared by Festival Vlogs Hyderabad on Instagram, police personnel can be seen intervening and dispersing crowds using batons after the situation reportedly became difficult to control.

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Another viral clip from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh shows similar scenes, where enthusiastic RCB supporters poured onto the streets to celebrate the franchise's title win. The gathering allegedly led to disruptions in public movement, prompting local police to step in and restore order.

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The videos have since sparked mixed reactions online, with some users calling for responsible celebrations while others defended the fans' excitement following RCB's long-awaited triumph. As clips from different parts of the country continue to surface, discussions around crowd management and public safety during large-scale sporting celebrations have gained momentum on social media.

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