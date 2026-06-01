Adorable! RCB Star Krunal Pandya Plays With His Son Post Victory; Virat Kohli, Anushka's Sweet Hug Moment Goes Viral |

The celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title win were filled with emotional moments and heartwarming family interactions. While fans witnessed players lifting the coveted trophy after the historic victory, several wholesome moments from the post-match celebrations are now winning hearts on social media.

One such viral clip features RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya enjoying the special occasion with his young son on the Narendra Modi Stadium outfield. Surrounded by confetti and celebrations, Krunal was seen playfully teasing his son with pieces of confetti scattered across the ground.

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The father-son duo appeared completely lost in their own world as they laughed, ran around and played together amid the celebrations. Fans online were quick to point out how Krunal seemed to bring out his inner child while spending quality time with his son on one of the biggest nights of his cricketing career.

Another heartwarming moment from the celebrations involved Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. In videos circulating online, the couple could be seen interacting affectionately with Krunal Pandya's son during the post-match festivities.

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Virat, who was visibly emotional after helping RCB secure their second IPL title, was seen warmly hugging the kid and spending a few moments with him. Anushka Sharma was also spotted adoring the child as the trio shared a sweet interaction on the field.

The victory itself was an emotional milestone for several members of the franchise, especially Virat Kohli, who has spent nearly two decades with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Earlier in the evening, Kohli and Anushka were also seen sharing an emotional embrace after the final whistle, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.