Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma & Dinesh Karthik’s ‘Champion Dance’ After RCB Lifts It’s 2nd IPL Trophy | WATCH |

The celebrations are not in the RCB camp as arguably the most popular franchise of the IPL has treated its fans with another title win in the tournament. Several inside videos are surfacing on social media, showing grand celebrations and heartwarming moments after the match. In such video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen grooving in the clubbing style intimate celebration with the RCB players and support staff.

Virat Kohli can be seen making iconic dance moments he was famous for almost a decade ago with freestyle dance and unstoppable vibes. The celebration is all deserved as RCB becomes only third team to defend their title and win back-to-back IPL trophies under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy.