 Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede
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Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede

Virat kohli played the anchor role and smashed his half-century off 37 balls as RCB is on way to score a massive score after being invited to bat first by MI captain Hardik Pandya.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
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Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, April 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sensation Virat Kohli another half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Virat kohli played the anchor role and smashed his half-century off 37 balls as RCB is on way to score a massive score after being invited to bat first by MI captain Hardik Pandya.

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RCB Put On A Show

Batting first, RCB got off to a flying start as Phil Salt smashed a quick fifty, followed by Virat Kohli's half-century. RCB has already scored 187/2 in 15 overs and are on their way to score a mammoth score against MI at their home ground.

Patidar Scores Quick Fire Fifty

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also smashed a quick half-century. Patidar smashed his half-century off just 17 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He also got dismissed after scoring his half-century. Patidar scored 53 runs off 20 balls and fell prey to New Zealand T20 captain Mitchell Santner in the 16th over.

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Virat Dismissed At Crucial Stage

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya as Virat played a lofted shot in the long off region and found Suryakumar Yadav patrolling the boundary line. Suryakumar Yadav took a good catch to get rid of Virat Kohli at a crucial stage in the match.

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