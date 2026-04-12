Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede

Mumbai, April 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sensation Virat Kohli another half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Virat kohli played the anchor role and smashed his half-century off 37 balls as RCB is on way to score a massive score after being invited to bat first by MI captain Hardik Pandya.
RCB Put On A Show
Batting first, RCB got off to a flying start as Phil Salt smashed a quick fifty, followed by Virat Kohli's half-century. RCB has already scored 187/2 in 15 overs and are on their way to score a mammoth score against MI at their home ground.
Patidar Scores Quick Fire Fifty
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also smashed a quick half-century. Patidar smashed his half-century off just 17 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He also got dismissed after scoring his half-century. Patidar scored 53 runs off 20 balls and fell prey to New Zealand T20 captain Mitchell Santner in the 16th over.
Virat Dismissed At Crucial Stage
Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya as Virat played a lofted shot in the long off region and found Suryakumar Yadav patrolling the boundary line. Suryakumar Yadav took a good catch to get rid of Virat Kohli at a crucial stage in the match.