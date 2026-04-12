Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Hug With Young Fan Ahead Of MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match; Video

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A touching moment away from the cricket field has won hearts across social media, as Indian superstar Virat Kohli was seen warmly embracing a young fan during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

The incident reportedly took place at a team hotel, where Kohli was either arriving or heading out with his RCB teammates. Amid the usual buzz and security presence, a young child suddenly ran toward the batting icon, eager to meet his hero. In a spontaneous and emotional moment, the child wrapped their arms around Kohli.

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Rather than being caught off guard, Kohli responded with equal warmth, bending down to hug the child and acknowledge the gesture with a smile. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral, with fans praising Kohli for his humility and genuine connection with supporters.

Known not just for his intensity on the field but also for his interactions off it, Kohli has often been seen engaging with fans in heartfelt ways. This latest incident once again highlighted his approachable nature and the deep admiration he commands among young cricket lovers.

As IPL 2026 continues to deliver thrilling action on the pitch, it is moments like these off the field that remind fans why Kohli remains one of the most beloved figures in world cricket.