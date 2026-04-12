VIDEO: Phil Salt Smacks 22 Runs In 4 Balls Off Mitchell Santner En Route 25-Ball Fifty In MI VS RCB Clash At Wankhede

Phil Salt was at his blistering best during RCB's clash against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. The English opener had no mercy for the hosts, smashing their bowlers all around the park on Sunday. Salt was particularly hard of the spinners, smashing Mitchell Santner for 22 runs off 4 balls, including a hat-trick of sixes.

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Santner taken apart

Santner had missed the last game due to a niggle but was restored back into the line up for the RCB game. His first over however was exactly what the visitors needed.

The Kiwi bowled short and Phil Salt launched into the left-arm spinner. He struck three massive sixes and also picked up a boundary to take 22 from the over.

Salt proves his doubters wrong

In the build up to the MI vs RCB game, Salt's place in the side was questioned by fans who hoped to see both Jacob Duffy and Josh Hazlewood together in the attack. Salt however retained his place at the top, with Hazlewood being rested.

Salt set the tone from the start taking the attack to the MI bowling attack. He struck boundaries off Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya to 22 off just 13 balls, before coming up against Mitchell Santner.