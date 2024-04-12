Viral Video: Spectator Attacks Al-Ittihad Player After Saudi Super Cup Final

Spectator attacks Al-Ittihad player. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A bizarre incident came into the spotlight after the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night as an Al-Ittihad player was whipped by a spectator following their crushing 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the player named Abderrazak Hamdallah splashed water at the fan, who in turn retaliated violently.

Even as Al-Ittihad managed a consolation goal just before the final whistle, tensions flared at the venue on Thursday. With the spectator seemingly expressing his displeasure at the team's performance, Hamdallah threw some water at him, but the fan did not back down. He started beating the Al-Ittihad player, with the players and security officials interfering to stop it from escalating further.

A spectator attacked Al Ittihad player Abderrazak Hamdallah with a whip during a confrontation after the team’s Saudi Super Cup final defeat to Al Hilal. Video shows the striker being assaulted after throwing water at the fan. pic.twitter.com/l7xMWCSAVV — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) April 12, 2024

The match also featured Premier League stars like N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema for Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, PSG star Neymar, who is currently sidelined due to an injury, watched from the stands.