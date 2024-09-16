Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration

Image: X

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar made a memorable appearance at Shankar Mahadevan's Ganpati celebrations at singers residence, leading to an enthusiastic 'Sachin, Sachin' chant from the crowd. The event, which unfolded into the early hours of the morning, was a showcase of a musical get-together.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, which added a touch of sporting legend to the star-studded evening.

According to a report, Mahadevan sharing his admiration for Tendulkar said," Sachin is India’s pride. Our Bharat Ratna. We share such a beautiful bond and are in touch. Anjali is an ardent music lover too. Last year she had come with Sara and this year Sachin also attended. He was there throughout the night, enjoying himself and then left around 5 am. To have the maestro with us who makes India proud all over the world, was great.”

Star Studded Performance at Shankar Mahadevan's Ganpati Celebration

Besides Tendulkar and his family, the evening witnessed big names from the music industry attending the event. Shaan along with his wife Radhika and sons Maahi and Soham, composer-singer Salim Merchant, composer Anu Malik, singer Akriti Kakar with filmmaker Chirag Arora and son, percussionist Sivamani with his singer wife Runa Rizvi and daughter, multi-instrumentalist composer-singer Raghav Sachar with wife Amita Pathak, singers Sangeet Haldipur and Anusha Mani, singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Meenal Jain, Priyanka Barve and many others.

The evening began with the mahaarati and traditional bhajans like Jai Dev Jai Dev sung by Mahadevan family, accompanied by all guests. Gour Gopal Das sang a Marathi bhajan abhang Dehuchiya Dindi Sangenaachti Tukarama.

Singer-composer and multi-instrumentalist Raghav Sachar and celebrated percussionist Sivamani played the instrumental version of Dil Chahta Hai and later Shankar joined in with his vocals.

Legendary Bollywood singer Shaan and Shankar performed Main Aisa Kyon Hoon accompanied by Raghav and Sivamani. Shaan sang Subah Ho Gayi Mamu for composer Anu Malik who was present in the audience and then sang Chand Sifarish and other songs. Folk singer Mame Khan sang Bawre from Luck By Chance and a few of his other songs including his popular track Choudhary.