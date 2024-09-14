Video: Sachin Tendulkar Spotted At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganesh Puja Celebrations

Sachin Tendulkar wore a red kurta. | (Credits: Twitter)

India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the Ganesh Puja celebrations at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence.

On Friday evening, Sachin, wearing a red kurta, arrived at the residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence. He sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh and offered flowers as well.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, was also present at Eknath Shinde's residence. He offered prayers in front of the idol of Lord Ganesh.

Earlier on Friday, foreign diplomats from various countries took part in Ganesh Aarti at Eknath Shinde's residence.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attends Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H4MH1nEYIV — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

"The ambassadors from various countries enthusiastically enjoyed the Ganesh Festival" - Eknath Shinde

Shinde said ambassadors from Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, USA, Yemen, South Korea, Chile, China, Mexico, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Belarus participated in the Aarti. Chief Minister Shinde mentioned that a traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised for the guests.

"A traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised specifically for these guests. The ambassadors from various countries enthusiastically enjoyed the Ganesh Festival and also savoured the steamed modaks, which are Lord Ganesha's favourite offerings," Shinde wrote in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Every year, thousands gather at Lalbaug, to offer prayers to the legendary Ganesh idol, renowned far and wide with an aura of reverence.

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Esha Deol were spotted offering prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago. Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.