 Viral Video: 'Most Expensive Medal For Me Is...', WATCH Ravi Shastri Pick His 'Icing On The Cake' Moment At BCCI Awards Night
HomeSportsViral Video: 'Most Expensive Medal For Me Is...', WATCH Ravi Shastri Pick His 'Icing On The Cake' Moment At BCCI Awards Night

Viral Video: 'Most Expensive Medal For Me Is...', WATCH Ravi Shastri Pick His 'Icing On The Cake' Moment At BCCI Awards Night

Ravi Shastri found it hard to choose one from the several historic moments in his journey before leaving everyone mesmerised with his answer.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has had many moments of glory on a personal level on the field as a player but he's equally aced both the careers that he ventured in after retiring from the sport.

After a successful career with the bat and ball for India, Shastri turned to commentating and quickly became one of the most sought-after voices in the business.

If that wasn't enough, the 61-year-old then got into mentoring and coaching the Indian cricket team and ended that tenure as one of the best man-manager of the national men's squad has ever had.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) therefore, decided to honour the living legend on his lifetime of achievements in the sport.

Shastri picks his favourite moment in cricket

And his longtime broadcasting colleague Harsha Bhogle asked him to pick one moment which he would remember as the best one of his life in cricket.

Naturally, Shastri found it hard to choose one from the several historic moments in his journey before leaving everyone mesmerised with his answer.

"It is a special evening for me. I think picking one would be difficult. But I will just go very quickly. You showed one that the 1985 final vs Pakistan was special in Melbourne. 1983 when India won the World Cup," Shastri said after picking up the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at Naman 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

"But in commentary, 2007 when they won the T20 World Cup and 2011 when MS hit that ball for six. Two back-to-back wins in Australia. But the icing on the cake was the last day at the Gabba when Rishabh Pant took us past the finishing line," Shastri added to a round of thunderous applause from the Indian cricket team, his former colleagues and teammates present to grace the gala night.

