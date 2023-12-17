Very Few Ambassadors Like Virat Kohli': Ravi Shastri Hails Ex-India Captain During AUS vs PAK Perth Test; Watch

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Virat Kohli for being one of the few ambassadors of Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli has played an important role in keeping the Test Cricket going amid the rising popularity of T20 leagues around the world. The 35-year-old brought aggression and passion to the Indian Test side and led the team to World No.1 rankings in Test Cricket.

Speaking to Fox Sports during 1st Test between Australia vs Pakistan, Shastri hailed Kohli for his work ethic, energy and his ability to perform against the best in the world. He further added that former India captain is one of the 'modern-day greats' who kept the Test cricket alive despite T20 cricket taking the centerstage.

"The Greatness of Indian Star Virat Kohli" pic.twitter.com/aDi2QUdoAo — ISHN (@Deshdrohit) December 17, 2023

"His work ethic, energy, the passion for the game and the desire to perform against the best in the world and getting himself into the position that allows himself to perform" former India head coach said.

"He is one of the modern-day greats who kept the Test cricket going. One of the few ambassadors of the format like Virat Kohli. He brings energy on the field and step in as a player."

Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain

Virat Kohli is India's successful captain in the Test Cricket history. The 35-year-old took over the Test captaincy reins from MS Dhoni following latter's retirement from the format following the Test match against Australia in December 2014.

Kohli led to India to 40 wins out of 68 matches from 2014 to January 2022. He became the first Asian captain to win a Test series against Australia in their own backyard in 2018-2019.

Virat Kohli last led India in the Test series against South Africa in January 2022. After that, he stepped down from Test captaincy duties.

Kohli will be back in action in the upcoming Test series against South Africa after he was requested BCCI for break for white-ball tour.