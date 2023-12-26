 'On The Walk He's Wearing A Ferrari Cap': Adam Gilchrist Takes A Hilarious Dig At Ravi Shastri; Watch
Former India captain is currently part of commentary team of Fox Sports for the ongoing Test series between Australia and Pakistan.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Adam Gilchrist hilarious trolling on Ravi Shastri | Credits: Twitter/Club Prairie Fire

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist hilariously trolled erstwhile Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, that left former England captain Michael Vaughan in splits.

Ravi Shastri resumed his commentator duties after his tenure as head coach came to an end following India's early exit from T20 World Cup last year. Former India captain is currently part of commentary team of Fox Sports for the ongoing Test series between Australia and Pakistan.

In a video that went viral, Adam Gilchrist was talking about Audi Car that Ravi Shastri received when Player of the Tournament award in 1985 World Championship of Cricket. He added that despite Shastri claiming to be 'Ambassador of Audi', the former all-rounder was spotted wearing during the morning walk with commentary.

"We focused on him (Ravi Shastri) on winning the Player of the Tournament from World Championship of Cricket as it was in 1985. And he showed the footage of receiving Gold Audi." Gilchrist said on the show 'Club Prairie Fire'

"Shastri proudly say that it was the first ever Audi in India, he took it back and Governement waived any excise duty on it. He still proudly says this day 'I'm an Audi Ambassador'. Next Day, on the walk, he's wearing a Ferrari cap." he added.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan couldn't control his laughter at hilarious dig by Gilchrist at Shastri.

Very Few Ambassadors Like Virat Kohli': Ravi Shastri Hails Ex-India Captain During AUS vs PAK Perth...
article-image

