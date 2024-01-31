Viral Video: Jannik Sinner Meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni After Australian Open 2024 Triumph

Jannik Sinner with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni | Credits: Instagram/Giorgia Meloni

Italian tennis star and World No.4 Jannik Sinner met Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Monday following his men's singles Australian Open 2024 triumph.

Sinner claimed his first Grand Slam title by defeating World No.3 Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller - 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 at Melbourne Major. The 22-year-old stunned World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets in the semifinal to make it to first Major final of his career.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video on her official Instagram handle, where she can be seen welcoming Jannik Sinner to her official residence. She also telecasted Sinner's championship point and then posed with the Norman Brookes Trophy with newly crowned Australian Open champion.

"The Italy we like: capable of believing in itself and reacting to difficult challenges. And to win. Thank you for the example you have set, Jannik, to the lovers of sports, to our young people and to the whole of Italy" Giorgia Meloni wrote on Instagram.

Jannik Sinner was the first player since 2014 apart from Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win the men's singles Australian Open title. He was the first Italian player since Adriano Panatta in 1976 French Open to win a Grand Slam title in Men's Singles.

Additionally, Sinner was the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to win the Australian Open title.