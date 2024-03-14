Viral Video: Ivory Coast Footballer Chased, Racially Abused & Beaten During Football Tournament In Kerala's Malappuram

Ivory coast footballer chased during football tournament. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A video has gone viral on social media of an Ivory Coast footballer being chased and plundered by spectators amid a football tournament in Kerala's Malappuram district. A few spectators alleged that he had kicked one of them that led to the incident, while the footballer accused the crowd of racially abused him.

In the viral video, the footballer named Dairrassouba Hassane Junior, wearing a blue t-shirt could be seen running away from the crowd. However, they eventually catch hold of him and start thrashing him. According to media reports, Dairrassouba Hassane Junior has filed a lodged with the cops, who recorded his statement.

Ivory Coast footballer alleges that crowd threw stones at him:

The complaint lodged by the footballer states that his team got a corner kick and the crowd dished out racial abuses when he was about to take it. Furthermore, the allegations from the footballer also entail the crowd throwing stones at him. The police officials are currently investigating the matter.

As part of the Sevens football tournament, which attracts massive crowds in the state, Hassane was plying his trade for Jawahar Mavoor. A racial abuse incident also took place in January 2024 in Sheffield during a Serie A fixture as Milan's players walked off the field after goalkeeper Mike Maignan faced racial chants from the crowd, leading to the play getting suspended briefly.

Milan, nevertheless, returned to win that game narrowly.