Viral Video: Hardik Pandya, Mark Boucher Avoid Questions On MI Removing Rohit Sharma As Captain

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Mark Boucher skipped the questions regarding team management's decision to remove Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to record five IPL titles, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The decision was announced just a few weeks after Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans, with whom he captained the side to two IPL finals on the trot, including winning a maiden triumph in team's debut season.

However, the appointment of Hardik Pandya as captain by Mumbai Indians was met with criticism as many believe it was unfair by management to sack Rohit Sharma from leadership duties.

In a viral video, a reporter can be heard asking Mark Boucher about Mumbai Indians' management's reason behind replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as a captain of the side. Boucher didn't have any answer to the question.

A question related to Rohit Sharma skipped by Mark Boucher. pic.twitter.com/4nW7MwACmK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024

Free Press Journal sports journalist Rohan Sen asked MI skipper Hardik Pandya about the captaincy clause in his contract. However, a member of the team's management stopped the journalist from asking the question. The video of this incident went viral on social media."