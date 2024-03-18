'I Will Be An All-Rounder': Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Bowling In IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

The newly appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that he will be bowling and play as a complete all-rounder in the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to take place on March 22.

Pandya will return to action after a lengthy layoff due to an ankle injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November last year. The star all-rounder played a competitive cricket for Reliance in DY Patil T20 Cup.

Though Hardik Pandya bowled in the DY Patil T20 Cup, there were still doubts whether the Mumbai Indians skipper would be bowling in the upcoming IPL season after ankle surgery.

Speaking at the press conference, Hardik Pandya stated that he will be an all-rounder in the IPL 2024.

"I will be an all-rounder and will be bowling this season and try to finish as many games as possible." Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL triumph in their debut season in 2022, silencing critics who questioned his captaincy. In the following season, Pandya captained GT to second consecutive IPL final but lost to Chennai Super Kings who clinched the record-equalling fifth triumph of the tournament.

After serving two seasons as a captain with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya returned to his old franchise Mumbai Indians through an all-cash trade of INR 15 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.