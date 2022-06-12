‘Violence is not the answer’: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan speaks out on the ongoing protest over Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan | Photo: IPL

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spoken against resorting to violence in protest over recent remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Violence erupted in many parts of the country as the protesters demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Irfan was reacting to a tweet which said: “To all the Wokes, condemning violence & Calling out Muslims to restrain..!! The violence is not one-sided & is provoked. Several peaceful protests happened in Delhi & Mumbai. Why didn't it turn violent..?? Why is it that protest turns violent in a few states?? Why do you turn blind eyes to stone pelting & gunshots from the terrace of the H community?”

In reply, the former left-arm pacer said: Violence is not the answer no matter what the provocation is!”

A dig at Amit Mishra

Earlier, Irfan was involved in a heated debate with former spinner Amit Mishra on the backdrop of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and communal clashes elsewhere in the country.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT," Irfan Pathan had earlier said in an open-ended post.

Mishra completed the line, tweeting: "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth....only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," his post read.

Replying to Mishra, the former Indian pacer said, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read...," along with the image of the Indian Constitution.