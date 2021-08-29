e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

House near Kabul airport hit by rocket, say reportsNishad Kumar wins silver in High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo ParalympicsVinod Kumar wins bronze medal in Discus Throw F52 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:34 PM IST

Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won silver medal in men's discus throw F52 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Kumar became the third para athlete to win a medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo after Nishad Kumar won silver in men's high jump T47 and para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel who clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Vinod Kumar took to sports in his late 30s and has now won a Paralympics medal at the age of 42.

He bagged the Bronze medal place with a best attempt of 19.81m in the discus throw final.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal