Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won silver medal in men's discus throw F52 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Kumar became the third para athlete to win a medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo after Nishad Kumar won silver in men's high jump T47 and para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel who clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Vinod Kumar took to sports in his late 30s and has now won a Paralympics medal at the age of 42.

He bagged the Bronze medal place with a best attempt of 19.81m in the discus throw final.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:34 PM IST