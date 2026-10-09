Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby 2026: Jaandaar Emerges As Horse To Beat As Six Top Thoroughbreds Prepare For Sunday's Group 1 Showdown | Image: Anand Chaini

Pune: A strong field of six top thoroughbreds is set to clash in Sunday’s feature event, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby (Gr.1).

Track insiders and racing enthusiasts alike consider this the season’s most awaited showdown. Ahead of the crucial fixture, Free Press Journal caught up with key trainers and jockeys to gauge the mood in the camps.

The spotlight remains firmly on Jaandaar, who enters the race as the horse to beat. Addressing the colt’s prospects, leading trainer Pesi Shroff noted both his consistency and the fresh challenge ahead:

“Many are of the opinion that Jaandaar could be the best in the business and this colt should be the one to beat. He has been delivering well and has never disappointed, but he will be running this distance for the first time, and going by the way he has been working in the morning track he looks good for the distance.”

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Jockey Suraj Narredu, who will be astride contender Rampage, acknowledged the frontrunner’s form while remaining confident in his own mount’s credentials:

“It would be Jaandaar to beat. But going by the workout in the morning track, this colt should be one of the top contenders.”

Echoing a similar practical approach, Adhirajsingh Jodha, trainer of Avener, supported his jockey’s perspective while keeping expectations grounded given the unpredictable nature of the sport:

“This is racing and all depends on the race day.”

With all contenders displaying sharp track work in their morning trials, Sunday’s premier contest promises a thrilling finish for racegoers at the Pune Turf Club.