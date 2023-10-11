Vijay Merchant Birthday Special: Overview Of His Career

Vijay Merchant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vijay Merchant was one of the first top-notch cricketers of India and left a lasting legacy. Vijay Merchant, who passed away in Mumbai in 1987, was also born in the financial capital of India and would've been well over 100 years, had he been alive today. Hence, it's worth looking at his career.

While Merchant played only Tests, he had an experience of 150 first-class matches under his belt. The former right-handed batter made his Test debut on December 15th, 1933 against England in Mumbai and played his final against the same opposition in Delhi. It was also then that the right-hander struck his highest Test score of 154.

Merchant, who started playing cricket in Sydenham college and also served as the captain of the team, Merchant's continued success in junior cricketing tournaments, led to his selection in the Indian cricket team.

Vijay Merchant's highly successful tour of England:

Merchant had a good outing on English soil during the 1946 tour even as the ball kept hooping, as he smashed 2385 runs, including seven tons at a ridiculous 74.53. As for his first-class career, the late cricketer accumulated 13470 runs averaging 2nd only to Don Bradman's 99.96 with 71.64.

Post his cricketing career, Merchant became an administrator, broadcaster, writer, and national selector. He passed away on December 15th, 1987 aged 76 due to cardiac arrest.