'Video Was To Reflect Our Sore Bodies': Harbhajan Singh Apologises For 'Mocking' Disabled People In Viral Tauba Tauba Reel Post WCL 2024 Win

Harbhajan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian off-spinner Harbahajan Singh has provided clarification after facing backlash for seemingly mocking differently-abled people for their hilarious gesture following the World Championship of Legends 2024 final. The retired cricketer took to his official handle on X, stating that they didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments and it was only to communicate how sore their bodies were following 15 days of cricket.

With India beating Pakistan in the final, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh were seen in a viral video as they were limping trying to impersonate Vicky Kaushal's steps from the new song named 'Tauba Tauba'.

In response, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled referred to the video as 'totally disgraceful'. In a post on X, the NPRD wrote:

"No words are sufficient enough to condemn such behaviour specially when displayed by people considered national heroes. Such degrading actions only exposes their total insensitivity and boorishness."

It's Executive Director Arman Ali has called for the BCCI to take an immediate action on this as India's top cricketers are setting a bad precedent.

"Disgusting to see India's top cricketers mocking disability. Shameful and atrocious behaviour from those who are idolised by masses. Shame on them. I urge BCCI to take immediate note of this

Harbhajan Singh bowls only 1 over in the final as India overcome Pakistan in the final:

Meanwhile, Harbhajan only bowled 1 over in the final contested at Edgbaston, Birmingham, conceding 8 runs. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, and Sohaib Maqsood got promising starts, but failed to convert it to big scores as Pakistan dragged themselves to 156 in 20 overs.

India, meanwhile, stayed ahead in the contest despite losing wickets quickly. Ambati Rayudu starred at the top with 50 off 30 deliveries, while brief but substantial contributions from the middle-order batters propelled India past the target in 19.1 overs.