VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction When Axar Patel Announced Among Contenders For Best Fielder Medal After IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli | Credits: Indian Cricket Team Instagram

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli came up with a hilarious reaction when fielding coach T Dilip announced Axar Patel as one of the contenders for the Best Fielder medal after the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 match against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Thursday, June 21.

India kicked off their Super 8 campaign with a 47-run win over Afghanistan. After posting a total of 181/8, The Men in Blue's bowling attack bundled Afghansitan for 134 in a stipulated 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling with the figure 3/7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs.

Arshdeep Singh too picked three wickets but conceded 36 runs with an economy rate of 9 in 4 overs. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Axar Patel (1/15) too contributed to India's bowling.

India's fielding efforts were spot on as the fielders played a crucial role to restrict Afghanistan's flow of runs in the middle overs as well as at the death. In a video shared by Indian Cricket Team on its Instagram, T Dilip lauded the team for adapting to the conditions in the Caribbean quickly as they played all group stage matches in the USA.

The fielding coach lauded Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for their brilliant fielding. However, Axar gave a wide-eyed reaction when his name was announced among contenders for the medal for Best Fielder of the match. The all-rounder's reaction left Virat Kohli in splits, who teased him with a similar expression, mimicking his surprised look.