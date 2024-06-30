Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Video Calling With Anushka Sharma & Their Children After India Win 2nd T20 World Cup Title In Barbados

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was spotted video calling with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and their kids, Vamika and Akaay after the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup. India finally put an end to their 11-year title drought with a 8-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Virat Kohli was one of the instrumental players for Team India in an ultimate title as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 59 balls to help India post a record total of 176/7 n 20 overs. He also formed a crucial 72-run partnership with Axar Patel (43) for the fourth wicket and another 57-run stand with Shivam Dube (23) for the fifth wicket to guide Team India to a respectable total.

Indian bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in a stipulated 20 overs. Proteas were very much in a commanding position until Heinrich Klassen's dismissal in the 17th over. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh restricted South Africa's momentum in the 18th and 19th over before Hardik Pandya pulled off a win by giving away just 7 runs and taking a wicket of David Miller when South Africa needed 16 runs off final over to win.

After India win the T20 World Cup final, Virat Kohli did a video call with his wife and their kids to share the joyour moment with the family. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli can be seen controlling his emotions before talking to his kids on video call. He was also seen making faces for their kids and playing with them.