WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Tears After India Win 2nd T20 World Cup Title

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Tears After India Win 2nd T20 World Cup Title, Winning Final vs South Africa By 7 Runs | X

Mumbai: Team India players Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli got emotional after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals against South Africa in a nail-biting contest on Saturday. Hardik Pandya was seen in tears as he bowled the final over in the match.

South Africa were very much in the game until the 17th over during their chase of 176 runs, when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a match-saving over and took the crucial wicket of Marco Jansen. However, the highlight of the game was the final over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. South Africa needed 16 runs, but Team India won by 7 runs.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen rolling on the ground and got emotional as the team won the T20 World Cup after 17 years. Team India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in the debut edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli was announced as the player of the match. He also announced that this was his final T20 World Cup and his retirement from the shortest format of the game for India.

Other players like Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj were in tears as the match ended and Team India won the final in a nail-biting finish. In the post-match interview, Hardik Pandya said, "It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today, we got what the whole nation wanted. It's more special for me, considering how my last 6 months were. I haven’t spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard, I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special."