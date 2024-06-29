Video: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Team India's opener Virat Kohli was left impressed with one of the sixes by his batting partner Axar Patel during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

After opting to bat first, India were left reeling by South Africa bowling attack as they lost three wickets in skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav for 34 runs in 4.3 overs. However, Axar Patel was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to revive India's batting.

Axar picked up his form at the right time and took on South Africa bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive batting approach. In the eight over, Axar Patel hit a six off Aiden Markram before going for another one off Keshav Maharaj in the following over.

The second six that Axar Patel hit off Maharaj towards cow corner received a thumbs-up from Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end. The video of this moment was shared by the ICC on its Instagram handle.