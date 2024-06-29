 Video: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Axar picked up his form at the right time and took on South Africa bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive batting approach.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

Team India's opener Virat Kohli was left impressed with one of the sixes by his batting partner Axar Patel during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

After opting to bat first, India were left reeling by South Africa bowling attack as they lost three wickets in skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav for 34 runs in 4.3 overs. However, Axar Patel was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to revive India's batting.

Axar picked up his form at the right time and took on South Africa bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive batting approach. In the eight over, Axar Patel hit a six off Aiden Markram before going for another one off Keshav Maharaj in the following over.

The second six that Axar Patel hit off Maharaj towards cow corner received a thumbs-up from Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end. The video of this moment was shared by the ICC on its Instagram handle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs Up To Axar Patel's Six During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

‘Unreliable & Inconsistent Player’: Fans Slam Rishabh Pant’s 2-Ball Duck In IND vs SA T20...

‘Unreliable & Inconsistent Player’: Fans Slam Rishabh Pant’s 2-Ball Duck In IND vs SA T20...

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Fire India To Record Total Of 176/7 In...

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Fire India To Record Total Of 176/7 In...

IND vs SA, T20 WC 2024 Final: How Much Prize Money Will Champions And Runners-Up Take Home From...

IND vs SA, T20 WC 2024 Final: How Much Prize Money Will Champions And Runners-Up Take Home From...

Video: Keshav Maharaj Remembers Lord Ram While Entering Field Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC 2024 Final...

Video: Keshav Maharaj Remembers Lord Ram While Entering Field Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC 2024 Final...