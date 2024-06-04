Video: Virat Kohli Looks In Prime Form As He Hits Nets In New York Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Clash vs Ireland

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli had his first nets session in New York as they gear up to face Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Wednesday at the Nassau International County Stadium. The right-handed batter was seen facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal and played some exquisite shots seemingly from the middle of his bat.

Kohli has been in sensational form, headlined by a stellar IPL 2024 campaign when he finished as the leading run-getter of the tournament. The 35-year-old smashed 741 runs in 14 matches with a solitary hundred. However, the former Indian skipper's batting position has been a massive point of debate, with several experts claiming he should open the innings.

Team India tame Bangladesh ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener:

Despite Virat Kohli's absence due to being rested, Rohit Sharma's men hardly faced any issue in defeating Bangladesh. Exploits from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya propelled India to 182-5. In response, the Tigers managed only 122 in their stipulated 20 overs, handing the Men in Blue a 60-run win. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube snared two apiece to star in their win.

The Men in Blue reached the semi-final in the previous edition, but suffered a crushing ten-wicket defeat to eventual champions England. Rohit Sharma and co. also lost the opportunity to break their ICC trophy jinx last year by losing the 2023 World Cup final to Australia.