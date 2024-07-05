 Video: Virat Kohli Leaves For London To Be With His Family After Grand T20 WC 2024 Victory Celebrations In Mumbai
After the massive T20 World Cup victory celebrations that brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill, Virat Kohli didn't waste any time as he immediately left for London to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was spotted leaving for London after a grand T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebrations in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4. The Mumbaikars gave a rousing reception to Team India after they landed in India's financial capital following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Indian cricket team took out an open-top bus victory parade from the National Centre of Performing Arts to Wankhede Stadium, where a massive crowd awaited to witness Indian players getting felicitated by the BCCI. Kohli enjoyed the celebrations to the fullest as he was spotted waving to the massive crowd and proudly lifting the T20 World Cup trophy from the front of the bus.

article-image

After the massive T20 World Cup victory celebrations that brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill, Virat Kohli didn't waste any time as he immediately left for London to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli.

In a video, Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport and entering the departure gate of terminal 2. The 35-year-old is visibly tired after the grand victory parade and celebrations.

