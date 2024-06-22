Video: Tanzim Hasan Gives Virat Kohli Aggressive Send-Off After Dismissing Him In IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Super 8 Match

Tanzim Hasan dismissed Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh's young pace spearhead Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave an aggressive send-off to Virat Kohli after getting the better of him in the Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the youngster roared as Kohli was looking set for a big score on the day.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as the former Indian captain danced down the track to go over the top, but was outfoxed by the slower delivery from the 21-year-old, thereby hearing the death rattle behind him. The youngster also gave Kohli an aggressive send-off when the Indian legend was walking off.

However, the innings of 37 off 28 deliveries proved to be Kohli's highest in this year's edition after a scratchy start to the tournament, headlined by three single-figure scores.

Hardik Pandya's half-century headlines India's total of 196 in Antigua:

Meanwhile, India's total of 196-4 in 20 overs is the highest T20I total at the venue as the Men in Blue flexed their muscles in the death overs. The top-order batters in Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant contributed some brisk knocks. However, the highest partnership was of 53 off 34 deliveries between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Pandya, who chipped in 32 off 24 deliveries against Afghanistan, stayed unbeaten on 50 and got there in the final delivery of the innings off 27 balls. Tanzim Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking figures of 4-0-32-2.