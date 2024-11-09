Video: Suryakumar Yadav Involved In Heated Argument With Marco Jansen During IND vs SA 2024 1st T20I

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was involved in a heated conversation with South Africa's Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee during the first of the four T20Is on Friday in Durban. A video surfaced on social media shows the right-handed batter walking up to Jansen as the square leg umpire also intervened.

The incident occurred in between the 15th over of the innings as Jansen seemed to raised objection on Samson collecting the ball by coming on to the danger area of the pitch. The visiting captain first spoke to Jansen as Coetzee also appeared from the non-striker's end. With the umpires later speaking to them, Suryakumar walked back to his mark.

Below is the video of the same:

Sanju Samson scores a hundred as Team India win by 61 runs to take 1-0 lead:

Samson, who has been opening the innings since the series against Bangladesh, took off from where he left, scoring his second consecutive century. The Kerala-born cricketer reached the three-figure mark only in 47 deliveries and became the first Indian to hammer back-to-back centuries in the format. Although the tourists fizzled out in the death overs, they still posted an imposing 202.

With the ball, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy starred with three wickets each to bowl the Proteas out for 141. The two sides will battle it out in the second T20I on November 10, Sunday at Gqeberha.