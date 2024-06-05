 Video: Star Sports' Hindi Commentator For T20 WC 2024 Mistakes Venue For Team's Name; Trolled By Netizens
Star Sports' Hindi commentator trolled for mistaking venue for team's name while mentioning Team India's itinerary.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Sports' Hindi commentary team has come under the scanner amid the T20 World Cup 2024 as their wrong mentioning of the scheduling of the Group A matches. In a video gone viral on social media, the commentator in question kept mistaking the venue of the match as one of the teams, drawing criticism from the netizens.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, and Ireland. The commentator was making the fans remind how Team India's schedule will pan out, starting by Ireland, Pakistan, and USA in New York. The final match against Canada will take place on Florida.

"Certainly not going to be an IPL kind of scores" - Rohit Sharma

At the pre-match press conference, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma underlined the need to assess the conditions and play their shots. The veteran warned that the scores are going to be nowhere near that of IPL 2024.

"Certainly it doesn't look like a place where you can score easily. So we've got to be a little mindful of that and see what best we can do. That is what the experience in the dressing room is all about and we have got a lot of that. We are all coming off playing in IPL where a lot of runs were scored, so it's important to have that balance, understand what is required here. It's certainly not going to be an IPL kind of scores here, so we are very mindful of that and we just need to assess as quickly as possible and then bring your game into the picture."

Having failed in the previous T20 World Cup editions, Rohit will have a point to prove this year.

