Video: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav Honoured By Ambani Family For T20 WC Triumph At Anant-Radhika Sangeet Ceremony

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were honoured by billionaire industralist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani for the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, July 6.

Sharma, Hardik and Suryakumar were among the top cricketers who were in attendance for the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. The trio played a crucial role in helping India win the T20 World Cup for the second time by defeating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

The entire Indian cricket team was in Mumbai for the open-top bus victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where they took a victory lap after getting felicitated by the BCCI in front of a massive crowd.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, were congratulated by the Ambani family in front of the guests during the Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, Ambani family was seen hugging and congratulating the trio for the T20 World Cup triumph.

India's T20 World Cup triumph was a momentous occasion as the Men in Blue brought back the coveted trophy to home after 17 long years, with their first victory coming in the first edition of the showpiece event in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma and his boys finally put an end to Men in Blue's 13-year World Cup and 11-year ICC titles drought. With T20 World Cup Final win against South Africa, Team India completed their unbeaten run throughout the tournament. India were the only team to have remained undefeated throughout the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa were on an eight-match winning streak but their winning run came into end with a defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Rohit, Hardik and Suryakumar rested for the Zimbabwe T20I series

Senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Rohit already announced his retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup triumph, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar will continue to play the shortest format for Team India.

The trio will return to action for the Sri Lanka tour, which includes three T20Is and as many ODIs starting on July 27. Thereafter, Team India will play the three-match Test series against New Zealand in October, followed up with the five-match Test series against Australia in November.

The next major tournament coming up is the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is slated to take in Pakistan. It is unclear whether the BCCI is willing to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament.