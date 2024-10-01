 Video: Rishabh Pant Leaves Ravichandran Ashwin In Splits As He Affectionately Calls Teammate 'Anna Anna Anna' During Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh
Team India look to force a win against Bangladesh on day 5 of the 2nd Test in Kanpur.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has left fans in splits in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh with his hilarious comments behind the stumps, having been heard on stump mic. With the youngster affectionately referring to Ravichandran Ashwin as 'Anna Anna', the latter couldn't control his laughter as a video of the same emerged on social media.

The incident occurred on day 5 of the 2nd Test between the two sides in Kanpur as Ashwin was on the verge of bowling a delivery. Pant's message to the veteran off-spinner also went viral on day one as the keeper-batter suggested that India can take an lbw off the helmet when Mominul Haque was batting.

Meanwhile, below is the clip of the conversation between Pant and Ashwin on day 5:

Ravichandran Ashwin takes three wickets in Bangladesh's 2nd innings to leave India chasing 95 for victory:

With play only on day one possible and the next two days resulting in washouts, India turbo-charged their batting performance on day four. After bowling Bangladesh out for 233, laced with Mominul Haque's unbeaten 107.

The home side razed towards Bangladesh's total as KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck quick-fire half-centuries. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also made useful contributions as Team India declared at 285/9. They also picked up two wickets by the end of day four.

